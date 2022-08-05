NPP now has babies with sharp teeth - Boakye Agyarko

Former Minister for Energy, Boakye Agyarko

Former Minister for Energy, Boakye Agyarko has raised concerns about what he has described as the chaotic and disrespectful character of some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, the party is behaving like the NDC as they have no regard for the older people in the party and also have a record of causing chaos during elections.



“Let’s speak the truth, some of the things we are doing now are like that of the NDC. You see some of the things and you are like aren’t these the actions of the NDC? For instance, the fight during elections, if not now I have never seen or heard before. It was done by the NDC in Koforidua. But today during the Party’s primary we have similar happening. Also ‘babies with sharp teeth’ that was with Rawlings who was complaining about the small kids in the NDC party who do not respect, today, we have some in our party,” he said on Peace Fm.



He said the party must take steps to address the issues raised before they cause damage to the party.

Boakye Agyarko further added that the party must muster courage and call the party members to order as these traits are not in line with the party’s traditions.



NYA/WA