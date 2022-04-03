NPP now led by inept individuals; let’s kick them out – Musah Superior

Musah Superior

General Secretary Hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Iddrisu Musah Superior is of the view that the mandate given to National officers of the party in Koforidua has been set aside.

He argues that rather, these individuals are interested in pursuing personal agendas to the detriment of the New Patriotic Party.



This Musah Superior belief has weakened the base of the once strong NPP.



The former Tamale Mayor made this position known in a post shared on social media.



“The 2018 Koforidua mandate we gave to the current NPP National Officers has been set aside to pursue personal vested interests. The core leaders at the polling station and constituency levels have been abandoned. There is absolutely no evidence that the National leadership of the Party desire to formulate an empowerment program for our local officers,” he said.

He indicated that the NPP which was once the most revered political establishment in the country now has leaders who are inept.



“The leadership of our Party is inept. There is nothing concrete initiated to address the apathy in the Party. No remorse for bringing the Party low. It is all pretence with claims that everything is ok.”



Adding that “This signifies that morals, ethics and sanctity of the great NPP have taken a back seat. The current leadership demonstrates utter desperation for power by indulging in opportunity-driven agenda. This must not be allowed to continue”.



He called on the party’s delegates to show the leadership the exit.