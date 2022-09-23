NPP now the official PR unit of EC - NDC lawyer

Edudzi KudzoTameklo, member of NDC Legal Team

Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo, a member of the legal and communications team of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, has suggested that the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, has taken over Public Relations duties for the Electoral Commission, EC.

In his view, it is shameful that the NPP was now openly defending the Electoral Commission, a move that he contends compromises its independence.



"NPP now the official PR unit of the independent Electoral Commission. They can’t even hide the interference. Shame," Edudzi posted on his Facebook timeline, September 22, 2022.



The post comes at a time the NDC is fighting the EC's decision to make the Ghana Card, the sole document for continuous registration of eligible voters.



The NDC at a press conference this week accused the EC of colluding with the NPP to rig the next elections by manipulating the continuous registration process.



The party has asked the EC to withdraw a Constitutional Instrument, CI, currently before Parliament. They have also vowed to oppose the CI when it is laid before the House.



The EC's latest response has been that, it will go ahead with all processes despite the NDC's concerns.

The EC’s Director of Operations Dr. Serebour Quaicoe in an interview on Joy News explained their position.



“Everybody who has been following registrations in Ghana will realise that the tensions that crop up at the registration centres are related to who a Ghanaian is and who is faking.



“Basically, you’ll have the political parties, especially NPP and NDC at each other’s throats [about who a Ghanaian is]. We believe that if you have a Ghana Card, that issue will be addressed,” he stressed.



The NPP is on record to have stated its full support for the EC's decision.



The NDC's concerns, grounded in the failure of the National Identification Authority, NIA, to provide Ghana Cards for all Ghanaians has been dismissed by the NPP.



