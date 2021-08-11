NPP officer worries over lackadaisical attitude of polling executives

File photo

Source: GNA

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communications Officer for Akim Oda Constituency has expressed concern over the lackadaisical attitude of polling station executives during preparations for polls and called for rapid change in such warm attitudes.

The Communications Officer, Mr Nelson Ntiamoah, said such attitudes had sometimes contributed to the loss of NPP seats in several constituencies and urged constituency executives to be keen on electing polling station executives.



Mr Ntiamoah who made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Akim Oda said it was time constituency executives considered devoted persons who could serve as polling station executives.



He said for the party to celebrate its 29th anniversary meant that its founders and leaders made big strides in sustaining the party up to this level, and that there was the need to find strategic means to retain all NPP seats and recapture more for the party.

NPP on July 28, 2021, turned 29 years since its formation and was recently celebrated under the theme: "NPP @ 29: A tradition for stability, prosperity, and continuity."



Speaking about the delay in nomination of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), Mr Ntiamoah said, the constitution mandates the president on the matter and urged Ghanaians to exercise patience for the president.



He also said such delays in the appointments could have been resolved if Ghanaians had agreed to the election of MMDCEs but unfortunately that was aborted.