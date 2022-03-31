NPP on its way to opposition thanks to E-Levy – John Jinapor

NPP will lose next elections because of E-Levy

E-Levy passed with revised rate of 1.5%



Minority staged walkout during passage of E-Levy



Member of Parliament for the Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency, John Jinapor, has advanced that the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, has effectively voted itself out of office with the passage of the Electronic Transfer (E-Levy) Bill.



In contributing to the debate on the Bill after it was tabled on Tuesday, March 29, 2022; the former deputy Energy Minister, reiterated his opposition and that of the Minority caucus to the Bill.



“I want to tell the Finance Minister that, managing this economy is not about quoting Bible verses or wearing white.

"Thank you very much for the Bible quotations but when you quote the Bible, you must follow that with actions, principles, programs and projects. I am even more convinced that whether the E-levy is passed or not, you are on the way to opposition come 2024,” John Jinapor said.



While wrapping up the debate for the Caucus, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu announced that his side will walk out of the chamber in protest of the Bill that was going to impose hardship on the ordinary Ghanaian.







NPP MPs have in the past pleaded for Minority support to pass the E-Levy even if it meant that they will lose power in 2024.



Editor-In-Chief of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson, has slammed the NDC for being hypocritical about the levy arguing that if it will lead to the NPP losing power, it means then that the E-Levy is to their political advantage.

Despite the Minority boycott, the E-Levy was passed after it was tabled under a certificate of urgency. The Minority side walked out for the reason that they did not want to have anything to do with the Bill.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta proposed a number of amendments to the Bill, with the most significant one being the lowering of the E-Levy rate from 1.75% to 1.5%.



Subsequent legislative motions were followed leading to its eventual passage by the Majority Group-Only House. The Majority Leader has hinted that final work on the Bill will be done as soon as possible to allow onward transmission for presidential assent.



The Finance Minister has, meanwhile, stated that all things being equal; implementation of the levy will start in early May 2022.