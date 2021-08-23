NPP only interested in the next election not development – Agbodza

Member of Parliament for Adaklu in the Volta Region, Governs Kwame Agbodza

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is only interested in winning the 2024 elections instead of focusing on the nation's development, ranking member for the Transport Committee of Parliament, Governs Agbodza, has said.

According to the Adaklu MP, the government failed to develop road networks in the country contrary to their year of roads project.



Mr Agbodza added that dualizing the major roads in the country will go a long way to reduce the many accidents leading to the loss of many lives daily.



"While they keep touting the year of roads, the reality is that nothing has been done. In my estimation, we owe road contractors over GHC8bn, so how are we going to improve the physical conditions of our roads?. We can't dualize all our roads in the shortest possible time, so we must prioritize which ones we can do first.

"From where I sit and our kitty, I don't think this gov't is interested in dualizing our highways. They're interested in doing things that will make them win the next election. You owe contractors, you've not paid them, yet you take money from the road fund for consumption," Mr Agbodza said Monday morning in an interview on the Morning Starr.



His comments come after three different accidents claimed 19 lives on the Kasoa-Winneba road and in the Eastern Region, with some 15 people sustaining injuries. A further seven people also sustained injuries in Zebila opposite the Bawku West District Assembly.