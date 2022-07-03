NPP only party capable of transforming Ghana despite economic challenges – Boakye Agyarko

Former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko

A former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko has said, despite the economic challenges facing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, he believes that it is the ideology of the NPP that can transform Ghana.

According to him, the potential of the NPP has not fully been realized due to the fact that the party has not allowed the best amongst it to fulfill this agenda.



“We are not what God created and intended us to be simply because we have not allowed the best among us to move us forward. We have allowed all manner of belief systems, all manner of ideologies to intervene, thus the best that is in us as New Patriotic Party, as descendants of a United Party tradition has not been fully exercised,” he said.



Speaking during the opening ceremony of a two-day workshop by the National Constituency Officers Welfare of the ruling New Patriotic Party, in Koforidua, Boakye Agyarko who has declared intention to contest the flagbearership position of the NPP said, the NPP deserves to stay in power for a longer period since it’s the only party with better ideology and policies to transform Ghana.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central with the intention to also contest the flagbearership position called for an end to the practices where resources of the party are centered at the seat of government.



Jeffrey Edward Osei who is the Coordinating Secretary of the National Constituency Officers Welfare is hopeful the NPP government will surmount the difficult economic challenges to break the eight (8).