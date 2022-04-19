NPP opens nomination for constituency executive elections

The New Patriotic Party

NPP constituency executive nomination to last for two days

Nomination fees go for GH¢500 for constituency chairmanship and GH¢200 for other positions



NPP leaders have not ordered party members to withdraw cases from court – Nimako



The New Patriotic Party (NPP), on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, opened nominations for the election of the party’s constituency executive.



Speaking in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the Director of Research and Elections of the NPP, Evans Nimako, said that the nomination for the NPP constituency level executive will be for two days, Tuesday, April 19 and Wednesday 20, 2022.



He also indicated that the nomination forms will be available on the NPP’s website and hard copies can also be accessed at the party’s district election committees.

“The forms for the nomination will be sold today and tomorrow. The nomination fee for constituency chairpersons will be GH¢500 and GH¢200 for all other positions. After the sale of the forms, there will be vetting between 23rd and 24th (of April). After the vetting, there will be opportunities for appeals, after that arrangements will be made for the printing of ballot papers.



“… between 28th (April) which is a Thursday and the 2nd (May) which is a Monday, the necessary steps will be taken for the constituency to have their elections. Because the Political Parties Act states the Electoral Commission should conduct elections at this level, EC will be collaborating with the party’s district committees to conduct the elections,” he said in Twi.



He added that the party has put measures in place, including the setting up of an appeals committee, to ensure that issues that come up during the elections are amicably resolved.



Also, the NPP election director refuted suggestions that the party has ordered its party members who have filed cases in court regarding the polling station executive election to withdraw the cases for it to be settled by a committee set up by the party.



“As a member of the party, there are some party regulations you must adhere to… also the truth is the that courts have thrown out some of the cases, so we are urging them to take the cases from courts so that they will be resolved within the party,” he added.

NPP opens nomination for constituency executive elections



NPP constituency executive nomination to last for two days



Nomination fees go for GH¢500 for constituency chairmanship and GH¢200 for other positions



NPP leaders have not ordered party members to withdraw cases from court – Nimako



The New Patriotic Party (NPP), on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, opened nominations for the election of the party’s constituency executives.

Speaking in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the Director of Research and Elections of the NPP, Evans Nimako, said that the nomination for the NPP constituency level executive will be for two days- Tuesday, April 19 and Wednesday, 20, 2022.



He also indicated that the nomination forms would be available on the NPP’s website, and hard copies can also be accessed at the party’s district election committees.



“The forms for the nomination will be sold today and tomorrow. The nomination fee for constituency chairpersons will be GH¢500 and GH¢200 for all other positions. After the sale of the forms, there will be vetting between the 23rd and 24th (of April). After the vetting, there will be an opportunity for appeals; after that, arrangements will be made for the printing of ballot papers.



“… between 28th (April), which is a Thursday, and the 2nd (May), which is a Monday, the necessary steps will be taken for the constituency to have their elections. Because the Political Parties Act states the Electoral Commission should conduct elections at this level, EC will be collaborating with the party’s district committees to conduct the elections,” he said in Twi.



He added that the party had put measures in place, including the setting up of an appeals committee, to ensure that issues that come up during the elections are amicably resolved.