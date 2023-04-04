NPP parliamentary aspirants to pay GH¢70,000 as filing fees - Report

Tue, 4 Apr 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com
Persons seeking contest in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries are expected to pay GH¢70,000 and GH¢3,000 as filing fees and nomination forms respectively.
The decision on the amount to pay for by aspirants was arrived at during Monday’s National Council meeting held at Alisa Hotel in Accra.
MyNewsGh.com sources also confirmed that the Nomination for Parliamentary Election opens on December 20, 2023, and closes on January 1, 2024.
The parliamentary primaries would be held on February 2, 2024.
Our sources indicate that the forms cost GH¢3000, Filing fees, GH¢35,000and an additional amount of GH¢40,000 has been slapped on aspirants as a Development fee.
Source: mynewsgh.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- NPP parliamentary primaries to be held in February 2024 - Official
- NPP to elect 2024 flagbearer in November 2023
- 2024 polls: Know all the key dates for upcoming NPP primaries
- NPP directs all party flags to fly at half-mast in honour of Kumawu MP
- 10 top facts about late MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah
- Read all related articles