NPP parliamentary aspirants to pay GH¢70,000 as filing fees - Report

Stephen Ayesu Ntim And Justin Frimpong Kodua NPP 2022 Conference1212 NPP chairman Stephen Ntim and General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong

Tue, 4 Apr 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Persons seeking contest in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries are expected to pay GH¢70,000 and GH¢3,000 as filing fees and nomination forms respectively.

The decision on the amount to pay for by aspirants was arrived at during Monday’s National Council meeting held at Alisa Hotel in Accra.

MyNewsGh.com sources also confirmed that the Nomination for Parliamentary Election opens on December 20, 2023, and closes on January 1, 2024.

The parliamentary primaries would be held on February 2, 2024.

Our sources indicate that the forms cost GH¢3000, Filing fees, GH¢35,000and an additional amount of GH¢40,000 has been slapped on aspirants as a Development fee.

