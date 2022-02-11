NPP planning to give US$240 million out of E-Levy to their own established company - Sam George

Sam George, Ningo-Prampram MP

Member of Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has alleged that government has allocated an amount of $240 million out of E-Levy which is yet to be approved to a company established by the government.



According to Sam George, the Akufo-Addo government has started sharing monies which will be generated from E-Levy even before its implementation.



Speaking during an interview, he said, “you (the NPP) have loaned over 300 million and you couldn’t do anything, how will you use GHC 6.9 billion to fix the country. This money, if we (the minority) did not fight against it, before the implementation of E-Levy, they have established a company and they have written in the budget that they will give that company $ 240 million to of the E-Levy. You have started sharing the money even before the implementation.”

Members belonging to the Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress on February 10, hit the streets of Accra to demonstrate against the proposed Electronic Transactions Levy.



The levy, since its introduction in November last year has courted controversy and condemnation by lawmakers and a cross section of Ghanaian public.



On Thursday morning, members of the NDC youth wing, clad in red and black attire converged at the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah interchange to commence the ‘Yentua’ demonstration.



The group held placards with inscriptions such as “Sika no wo he” and “Pay UTAG. Students are suffering!”



The protesters were also joined by some students from public universities who have had their educational calendars altered due to an ongoing strike by the University Teachers Association of Ghana.

They moved through the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Farisco, Striking Force, the Kinbu Road, the Octagon, and the National Theatre through the AU Roundabout. The protest ended at Parliament House.



