NPP polls: 3 constituencies hold elections despite court order; EC stays out

File photo: The Bono Region NPP elections delayed as a result of the situation

Executives of the New Patriotic Party in three constituencies in the Bono region which are under court injunctions have defied the court and are currently running the polls, Starr News has gathered.

The constituencies are Dormaa Central, Jaman South and Sunyani East.



The Electoral Commission has refused to supervise the election and the Police are not providing security for the ballot boxes being used to run the polls, Starr News sources say.



Out of the 12 constituencies in the region, nine are being run without incident and the Police are protecting those boxes.



Meanwhile, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi pulled through his re-election bid in the Ashanti Region as Regional Chairman for the ruling NPP.



The vociferous Ashanti Regional Chair went past Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA), his closest contender, by 185 votes to retain his position.

This is the third time in a row securing the seat as Regional Chairman.



Wontumi garnered 667 votes while COKA managed 482.







