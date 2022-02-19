NPP polls: Chaos at New Juaben North over 'missing forms'

Some members at the party's office

There was confusion Saturday morning at the New Juaben North constituency office of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) after executives of the party failed to open nomination for the polling station elections.

Over one hundred members of the party became stranded at the party office which was locked denying them the opportunity to pick forms to contest at the polling station level.



Some angry NPP members alleged that has been the modus operandi of the constituency executives and the Member of Parliament Nana Adjei Boateng over the years as part of a grand scheme.



They alleged that the forms end up in the hands of family and friends of the executives preventing others from contesting.



The angry members of the party called on the national Executives to query one Simon Tawiah who is in charge of the election why he intentionally locked the party office when the nomination opens today.



The stranded members have therefore called on the party’s general secretary John Boadu to swiftly intervene to avert clashes since they will resist all attempts to deny them from contesting.



They also threatened to injunct the polling station election in the constituency if their grievances are not addressed immediately.

There has been a mad rush for the picking of nomination forms for the polling station elections in parts of the Eastern Region Saturday.



In Abuakwa North Constituency, for instance, scores of party members thronged the constituency office at night to sleep in waiting for the forms.



The ruling New Patriotic Party announced the timetable for the election of Executives from polling stations to the National starting this month.



The party said in a statement that it will begin with the Polling Stations Elections which will start on 20th February, across all the polling stations in the country.



Subsequently, the party will hold its Electoral Area Coordinators election, and the Constituency Executives elections in March, this year.



While the Regional and National Executives Elections will also take place in April and June 2022 respectively.

Already, the Party has issued a code of conduct to regulate the conduct of party members in both presidential and parliamentary primaries ahead of the 2024 elections to avert certain injurious mistakes committed in the 2020 elections.



A statement signed by the Party’s General Secretary, John Boadu said “The code of conduct has been formulated by Article 18 of the New Patriotic Party’s constitution, and it is applicable to party supporters and actors including government Appointees; Ministers; Members of Governing Boards/Councils; Chief Executive Officers of Governmental Institutions; Members of Parliament; Metropolitan. Municipal and District Chief Executives; Aspirants/Potential Candidates; their Supporters and all other Members of the Party”.



Meanwhile, Eastern Regional Second Vice Chairman hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party Michael Oteng Adu has called on members of the party to elect competent and committed people as polling station Executives



He said members of the party should avoid voting for aspirants on faction bases and those who will abdicate their positions when needed in critical times.