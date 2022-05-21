0
NPP polls: Chaos mars Savanna vetting, balloting

58590925 Some NPP aspirants

Sat, 21 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The vetting process of governing New Patriotic Party aspirants in the Savanna Region has ended in a clash between the supporters of incumbent regional Chairman, Alhaji Sulemana, a.k.a Prof. Kalamonia, and his main contender Mr Azumah Abass.

Reports say the confusion halted the vetting process until the police was called in to ensure law and order.

The process continued after calm was restored.

The incumbent picked the number one position while his main contender picked the number two position.

Mr Omarie Wadie, the Second Vice-Chairman of the party, who was present at the scene, announced that voting will come off next week Friday, May 27, 2022.

