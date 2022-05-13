NPP polls: Democratic Akufo-Addo won’t ask a candidate to step down – Musah Superior

NPP conducts internal polls

Musah Superior declares to contest NPP general secretary position



NPP aims to break the 8



Former Chief Executive of the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, Musah Iddrisu, has expressed his firm conviction in continuing his pursuit for the position of General Secretary in the upcoming New Patriotic Party polls.



According to the former TMA boss, his decision to contest for the party’s chief scribe is an informed one and he has no intention of backing down.



Asked by the host of Final Point on Top FM, Kwabena Owusu Agyemang, if a call from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will cause him to back down from the contest, Musah Superior answered saying “I don’t think this president will do that, do you know why? His whole life is built on democracy. His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not interfere in a democratic process.

“His whole life has been dedicated to liberty, freedom and democracy in Africa. He is one of the top lawyers in Africa. He is not going to undermine anyone’s ambitions,” he added.



In his campaign to become NPP general secretary, Musah Superior has outlined that his prime focus is to ensure a rejuvenation of the NPP’s grassroots.



Meanwhile campaigning in the NPP ahead of its regional and national elections is rife with several members pitching their campaign messages.



The ruling party has set out to break the conventional 8-year political cycle in Ghana’s Fourth Republican era by winning the 2024 presidential election.



