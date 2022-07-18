NPP polls: Ellen Ama Daako speaks after getting 9 votes

I’m not so bothered, I had expectations of losing, Ama Daako

Politics is now about money, Ama Daako



Kate Gyamfua retains NPP Women Organiser position:



A member of the New Patriotic Party's communication team, Ellen Ama Daako, who was aspiring to become the party’s Women Organiser, has said that she met her target for the election even though she got only nine votes.



According to her, she expected that she will lose the election but she decided to enter the race to make a statement.



In a Good Morning interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Ama Daako explained that her aim was to let young ladies in the country know that they can compete for political positions.

“… if you know what to expect (in an election) you are not too bothered. This election, I knew what to expect. I wanted to make a statement and I think I have made a very good statement. It is not that I didn’t want to win but you have expectations, realistic ones. Let us just say that I made the statement I wanted to make.



“I wanted the young ladies in the NPP (New Patriotic Party) to know that it is possible you can stand for an election. A lot of them have these fears that we don’t want to stand and we don’t want to go against the system – we don’t want to go against certain people.



“Going for an election is not war, you don’t have to go against anybody. You (might) run your campaign but you might not win. I run a good campaign but politics is about money,” she said.



She added that taking part in the NPP’s national elections has given her great exposure which will benefit her in the future.



Incumbent Women Organiser Kate Gyamfua retained her position with 620 votes while Hajia Sawudata came second with 32 votes followed by Ellen Ama Daaku who polled 9 votes.

IB/WA