NPP polls: Ensure peace is restored amongst delegates – Ayeh-Paye to executives

Samuel Ayeh-Paye, former MP for Ayensuano

A Former Member of Parliament for Ayensuano, Mr Samuel Ayeh-Paye has called on the executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to ensure peace is restored amongst the delegates, party workers and all stakeholders before the 2024.

His comments follow the chaos at some constituencies during the constituency election of the NPP.



The Constituency election of the NPP which was held across the country was generally peaceful but some places including Okaikoi South, Yendi, Subin and experienced some form of chaos.



At the Okaikoi South, it appeared the names of almost half of the delegates had been deleted.



The delegates alleged that the only received the album the night before the constituency election, only to find out that their names had been taken off the album.



Although they threatened to stop the election, thereby causing chaos, the election was held without them.



At Yendi, the election was suspended due to a confusion over which album should be used.

According to delegates, the album which was meant to be used for the election erupted in January this year, hence delegates expressed disappointment in the fact that the same album was made available for use.



At Subin, it was reported that the election was delayed until there was security.



Read Also: Release albums two months before election- Fmr. NPP MP to organisers



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s monring show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Samuel Ayeh-Paye said so far, the election in his constituency has been peaceful.



He, therefore, urged party executives to ensure they settle issues within the members amicably moving forward.



“Our aim is to get good constituency executives that will help do the job well. However, a research has indicated that the unity which did not come after the 2020 parliamentary primaries push some persons to go independent, which affected us at the polls,”