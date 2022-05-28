NPP polls: Police, posters, delegates take over Trade Fair as Accra votes for new execs

The ruling New Patriotic Party’s election of executives for the Greater Accra Region is currently taking place at the International Trade Fair Center in Accra.

As at the time GhanaWeb visited the venue on Saturday morning, the entire Trade Fair was painted in NPP colours with ecstatic party fanatics already in a jubilant mood.



The supporters and delegates in their numbers were having a joyous moment ahead of the main event for the day.



Voting which was initially scheduled to commence in the morning started around midday.



The delay according to sources was a result of the Electoral Commission’s delay in setting up for the exercise as well as partially due to security arrangements put in place for the exercise.



From the main entrance of the Trade Fair to the Fantasy Dome where the delegates Conference is being held, dozens of police officers including some armed were sighted ensuring law and order.



The Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Iddi Lansah Seidu told GhanaWeb about the security arrangements for the day.

He emphasized that the police is committed to ensuring the exercise runs smoothly and further announced the preparedness of the police to help manage all upcoming elections within the region.







While Saturday’s exercise is for the election of regional executives for the NPP, some candidates of the party’s upcoming national executive election have seized the opportunity to boost up their campaign.



In addition to the countless banners, fliers and posters of the regional election candidates plastered all over the venue, several campaign paraphernalia of the national executive election candidates were also splashed around the Trade Fair.



The exercise having commenced smoothly despite the initial delay is expected to conclude later in the evening with counting and declaration of results.