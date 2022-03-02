4
Menu
News

NPP polls: Police reinforcement team storms Abuakwa North as tensions rise

Ghana Police.jpeg File Photo: Policemen at a scene

Wed, 2 Mar 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

A reinforcement team of armed personnel from the Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU) of the Ghana Police Service has been deployed from the Eastern Regional Police Headquarters to the Abuakwa North Constituency following a chaotic situation during the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) polling station election.

There was confusion at the Akyem Tafo government hospital polling station on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 after some members of the party accused the constituency's first Vice-Chairman, Alhaji Seidu popularly known as Alhaji OPASS of stuffing some ballot papers.

According to them, Alhaji Seidu stuffed the ballot and sat on the same behind the polling booths in an attempt to put it into the ballot boxes.

The angry party members reportedly rushed to attack him but the first vice-chairman was whisked away into a vehicle and drove off.

The intervention of the reinforcement team from the counter-terrorism unit of the Ghana Police service from the Eastern Regional Police Command helped to restore calm.

However, in a voice note, Alhaji Seidu vehemently denied the allegations amidst tears.

He has sworn by Allah and the Quran calling for punishment against his false accusers.

The counter-terrorism unit of the Ghana Police Service is still present on grounds providing security for the polling station elections being held in the Akyem New Tafo Zongo electoral area where tension is high.

The polling station election of the NPP has been marred by pockets of confusion and violence in the Eastern Region.

The New Abirim constituency youth organizer has sustained cutlass wounds in a violent clash that broke during the polling station election on Tuesday.

Frank Ayim was allegedly attacked by one Alfred during a fight at Dodoworaso polling station.

The victim has been admitted to Abirim Hospital.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Veteran actor, Kohwe, finally buried
Supreme Court throws out suit filed by Oliver Barker's lawyers
Minority has gathered evidence on Adwoa Safo’s impersonation - Ablakwa
Oliver Barker’s cell condition not fit even for an enemy – Prof Atuguba
I was frightened by what I saw when entering Bawku – Haruna Iddrisu
Speaker questions NPP
Adib Saani questions government
A president dated my girlfriend – Reggie Rockstone claims
Kennedy Agyapong does U-turn on ouster of NPP national officers
Persons calling for a coup are childish - Dr. Obed Asamoah
Related Articles: