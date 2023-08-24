NPP polls: Presidential election committee being dribbled by unseen hand – Richard Nyamah

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag

A member of the Alan Kyerematen Communication Team, Richard Nyamah, has stated that the New Patriotic Party guidelines for the Special Delegates Congress must put a stop to the ongoing machinations and fear against delegates.

This comes on the back of concerns raised by some presidential aspirants ahead of the party’s Special Delegates Congress scheduled for Saturday, August 26, 2023.



The election is aimed at selecting five candidates out of the ten presidential candidate aspirants who will subsequently contest in the party’s upcoming presidential primaries in November for the election of presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections.



Speaking on Starr Today with Joshua Kodjo Mensah on Wednesday, Mr. Nyamah stated that it’s unfortunate the Presidential primaries Committee is being dribbled by unseen hands or by the powers that be.



“Information we have is that they have used simple serial numbers to virtually hunt down people for who they voted for. If he doesn’t vote the way they want it.

“We are questioning the Electoral Commission because I think they were involved in the processes leading to this. The Electoral Commission actually gave us their word that they ensure that such complex serial numbers are used in the ballot,” Mr. Nyamah stated.



He continued: “The Ghanaian people especially the NPP delegates are too smart to be bamboozled with all these things. So we believe at the end victory will be ours. We will want to draw the President’s attention that if he really means to be neutral he should call his people to order and that will serve all of us well.”



The flagbearer aspirants gunning to lead the NPP are former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Minister of Energy, Mr. Boakye Agyarko; former NPP General Secretary and presidential spokesperson, Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; former Member of Parliament (MP) for Mampong, Mr. Francis Addai-Ni­moh; former Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku.



The rest are Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; former Minis­ter of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen; former Min­ister of Justice and Attorney Gen­eral, Mr Joe Ghartey; energy expert, Mr Kwadwo Opoku and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.