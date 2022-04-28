0
Menu
News

NPP polls: Some members want me to contest General Secretary position – Nana Akomea

Nana Akomea NPP Nana Akomea

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

A former Director of Communications of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea says he is undecided about joining the race to vie for the General Secretary position of his party.

He told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' in an interview, “Some party members want me to contest, and I will consider that”.

His assertion means Nana Akomea will likely contest the position to provide effective leadership for the NPP to enable the party to win the 2024 general elections.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Car dealer killed by gunmen at Tema, police chase assailants
Two Ghanaians among four murdered in London
The inside story of how Tony Yeboah's parents caused the arrest of Kotoko Babies owner
Watch Mario Balotelli's reaction to Phil Foden's goal against Real Madrid
Charles Taylor slams 'unprofessional' Kotoko players
Rhodaline's death: TA contradicts Dr Aggrey in court
I never tasted hardship as a child – Presidential advisor on HIV/AIDS
Ghana’s judiciary took bribes to ‘lose’ records – US Report
NMC directs Captain Smart to apologise to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Elon Musk could have simply paid off Ghana’s debt – Sam George