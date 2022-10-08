NPP polls: Stop Bawumia now or we’ll start campaigning too – Group

Alan Kyerematen and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Northern Regional Campaign Coordinator of the ‘Alan for President’ team, Alhaji Ibrahim Karim, has drawn the attention of the National Executives Committee (NEC) of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the activities of the Vice-President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, in the north.

According to the ‘Alan for President’ Campaign Coordinator, Dr Bawumia, in the name of an official working visit, is campaigning to replace his boss, who is exiting after serving his two conservative terms.



He said Dr Bawumia, during his purported official tour up north, held a series of meetings with some delegates and sought their support to make his dream of becoming the first Muslim President in the Fourth Republic.



He said at the meeting, the delegates' phones were taken and an amount of GHS100 was given as transport after the meeting.



“As a party, we cannot enact a law for the law to be hard on others and soft on some particular people,” he warned.



Alhaji Karim drew the attention of the NEC to the purported campaign of Dr Bawumia speaking when he spoke on Accra100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom hosted by Emmanuel Quarshie (The Hitman) on Friday, October 7 2022.

He said the Vice President must be called to order for breaking the code of conduct spelt out by the party for governing the campaign for the flagbearership race.



He added that when the Vice President came to the north, he was accompanied by some Deputy Ministers and Chief Executive Officers of some state organisations.



“I have been suspended from the communications team of the party for just going on the radio to heap praise on the Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, for doing a great job”.



“Yet, these people came to the north, mounted the radio stations and did all manner of things in the name of the Vice President and these people are still walking free,” he bemoaned.



He warned that if the party fails to deal with the Vice President and his supporters for flouting the code of conduct in the run-up to the presidential primaries, supporters of Mr Kyerematen will be compelled to defy the code of conduct and openly campaign, too