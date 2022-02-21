NPP polls: We’re not aware Alan has paid for forms – Dir. of Elections

Ghanaian Politician, Alan Kyerematen

The Director of Elections of the governing New Patriotic Party Evans Nimako says national executives of the party are unaware that flagbearer-hopeful Alan Kyerematen has purchased forms for all prospective polling station executives across the country.

“It has not come to my attention that any individual has made such payment neither is the general secretary who has been in the Ashanti region or Bono or any of the national officers aware of any such move by anyone,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Monday.



The Trade and Industry Minister is reported to have funded the entire nomination forms in all 275 constituencies to facilitate the ongoing polling station level election process within the elephant family.



In the case of orphan constituencies, Mr. Kyerematen paid for both the nomination forms and the cost of the passport pictures of the aspiring polling station executives.

The gesture forms part of efforts by Mr. Kyerematen to support polling station executives of the New Patriotic Party.



Mr. Kyerematen is expected to slag it out with Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and others for the flagbearer slot of the ruling party.



The ruling party is holding elections to select its polling station executives across the country.