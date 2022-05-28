5
Menu
News

NPP polls: Wontumi loses control; drives into supporters at Baba Yara

Chairman Wontumi Delay 1.png Chairman Wontumi is the Ashanti Regional Chairman

Sat, 28 May 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

A vehicle driven by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party Bernard Antwi Boasiako caused a stir at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium when he lost control and drove into supporters.

The near-fatal incident occurred when the chairman seeking re-election stood high from his car to wave at his team of supporters who had massed up at the entry of the stadium to usher him in.

Chairman Wontumi’s car immediately kicked out of control digging straight into the crowd who had to dash to safety.

Some supporters who lost their balance and landed on the concrete floors sustained bruises.

Mr. Antwi Boasiako was left disturbed and shaken at the incident as he saw to the injured and joined the conference.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Most Free SHS graduates performing badly in university - Lecturer
'Your accent, wig is making me tired' – Schwarzenegger reacts to Adwoa Safo’s viral video
Wontumi, COKA, who leads the NPP in Ashanti Region?
Bagbin takes on Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu again
Forgive me - Nigeria defender makes admission about Eddie Nketiah
Prime areas some top NPP politicians acquired state lands
Ken Agyapong speaks after daughter swept awards at High School graduation
Adwoa Safo’s 7 unexpected responses that got Ghanaians talking
Adwoa Safo tackles Ken Agyapong, others over Deputy Majority Leader claims
Adwoa Safo whips up wild conversation with ‘strange’ accent
Related Articles: