NPP polls 'competitive tendering process' to select highest bidders – Odike

UPP founder, Akwasi Addai

The founder of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Mr Akwasi Addai, otherwise known as Odike, has said corruption has festered in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In his view, under Mr Akufo-Addo, the NPP’s primaries have become a competitive tendering process through which the highest bidders are selected.



Mr Addai told Accra 100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Tuesday, 7 June 2022 that what transpired at the Baba Yara Sports stadium when the NPP was electing Ashanti regional executives was a competitive tendering meeting where the highest bidder won the chairmanship position.



“The tendering cut across the party's elections because President Nana Akufo-Addo is bent on executing a state capture that will ensure his Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, becomes his heir-apparent to cover up his corrupt tracks,” Odike stated.

He called for an alliance between the smaller political parties to oust the governing NPP come 2024.



According to him, it is the only way to show the NPP the exit in 2024.