NPP practising ‘love thy neighbour, hate thyself’ democracy – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Kennedy Agyapong unhappy with the NPP

Assin Central MP observes the party is abandoning strongholds



He has vowed to lead opposition to current leadership



Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has warned the New Patriotic Party, NPP, against being overly refined in sharing development.



According to him, the NPP continues to serve development to regions and areas that are traditionally unfriendly when it comes to elections.



Agyapong insists doing so had led to the Roads Minister for example taking loans to build roads and bridges in places that do not benefit the NPP electorally.



The outspoken lawmaker, while making submissions on NET2 TV’s morning news analysis programme on February 18, cautioned the NPP against hating itself while loving others.

“NPP is always acting refined, won’t you learn sense? Nowhere in the world is the NPP kind of democracy practiced. Your democracy is love your neighbour and hate yourself, that is exactly what NPP is doing,” he charged.



In his submissions, Agyapong pointed out that lack of roads continued to cost the party electorally in the Central Region particularly also called further on the footsoldiers of the party to take serious action against the NPP leadership because they bore the brunt of political alienation.



“The grassroots should lash out at them and give them a hard time,” he charged.



“I have not done anything profitable for my hometown but the fact alone that I am from there is something they take pride in, so much so that they vote for me as if – excuse me to say – they are blind.



“The grassroots deserve to complain, we have to address these issues. They sustain abuse but you end up seeing NDC people getting into the police,” he added.