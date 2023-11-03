NPP presidential primaries: Bawumia will win with around 75% of votes – Ben Ephson

Pollster and managing news editor of the daily dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson

Pollster and managing news editor of the daily dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson, has predicted that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia would win the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries by a landslide.

According to him, the vice president is going to win the primaries with about 73 percent of the 208,144 delegates voting for him.



Speaking in an interview with Kofi TV, Ben Ephson added that the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong would take the 2nd place with about 25% of the votes.



“From the work we have done if Kennedy Agyapong gets beyond 25% then he has done well. I think that from the work we have done 2% +/-, Bawumia would get about 73 percent, Kennedy about 25 and 2 (candidates) left would share the 2%,” he said.



The pollster said that his prediction is based on a study he conducted for nearly years on delegates of the NPP.



“My prediction is based on research, people are saying that I conjure figures. If I do, I would be staking lotto every week. Because I have done this for 23 years and I have a record of 83%, which is very good humbly speaking."

“People do their polls using interviews from the general public; is the general public going to vote in the primaries?” he quizzed.



The presidential primaries for the NPP are scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023.



Four candidates, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central Legislator Kennedy Agyapong, ex-Food and Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and ex-Mampong legislator Francis Addai-Nimoh, would compete to become the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.



