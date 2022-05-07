8
Menu
News

NPP presidential race: Alan Kyerematen ‘is the David of our time’ – Empress Gifty

Alan K Posters Alan Kyerematen is seen as a frontrunner in race to succeed Akufo-Addo

Sat, 7 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Award-winning gospel musician Empress Gifty Adorye has endorsed the Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, as the next flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The gospel musician, who is the wife of Mr Hopeson Adorye, a national security operative and a failed parliamentary candidate for the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency in the Greater Accra Region on the ticket of the NPP in the last elections, said: “Mr Alan Kyerematen is the David of our generation”.

This was contained in a video she released that has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Empress Gifty described Mr Kyerematen as a humble man who speaks wisdom.

She also encourage Ghana’s Trade and Industry Minister to finish hard.

“Finish haaard, finish haaard Daddy. Daddy we understand”, Empress Gifty stressed.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet the women behind these Ghanaian business moguls
Ghanaian CEO is building a fully-furnished 30-bed hostel for his workers for free
They said I was 'too short' to be president – Akufo-Addo
The women behind these powerful Ghanaian pastors
What Mohammed Salisu told Kurt Okraku about playing for the Black Stars
Profile of Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew
Is Arteta really to blame for Eddie Nketiah's exit from Arsenal
Alan-Bawumia ticket: Akomea explains how president, Veep will be determined
Martin Kpebu tackles Edudzi Tamakloe
'Advise your son' - Dormaahene tells Queen Mother of Manhyia
Related Articles: