NPP primaries: Abossey Okai spare parts dealers deny sponsoring Jefferson Sackey’s campaign

The Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association has denied allegations of sponsoring the campaign activities of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary candidate-elect for the Ablekuma Central constituency, Jefferson Sackey.

Sackey, a Deputy Director of Communications at the presidency, emerged victorious in the NPP orphan constituency primaries held on December 2, 2023, polling 539 votes to defeat three other contenders.



In an interview with Citi TV, Sackey credited the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association, specifically mentioning a group called the "NPP Volunteers," for supporting the communication aspects of his campaign, including billboards, posters, and brochures.



However, the leadership of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association issued a press statement on December 8, 2023, disassociating themselves from any claims of involvement in funding Sackey's campaign.



“The leadership of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association wishes to address recent stories circulating about its alleged sponsorship of the billboards featuring the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate, Jefferson Sackey.



“As an association, we want to categorically state that we are not apolitical, and we do not engage in political activities. The association disassociates itself entirely from any claims of involvement in the creation or funding of billboards for the NPP’s parliamentary candidate,” part of the statement said.



The association clarified that while individual members may hold political affiliations and support candidates of their choice, such choices do not reflect the official stance or involvement of the association as a whole.



“While the association acknowledges that there may be spare parts dealers within its membership who hold political affiliations and may individually support candidates, this does not reflect the stance or involvement of the association as a whole.

“The leadership of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Association wants to assure its members and the general public that it does not participate in political activities, and any assertions suggesting otherwise are inaccurate.



“The association recognizes the diversity of its membership, acknowledging that individual spare parts dealers may choose to support political candidates of their choice.



“However, such personal choices do not represent the official position of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association,” the press statement added.



