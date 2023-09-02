NPP primaries: 'Arrogant' Ken Agyapong will give Bawumia a run for his money – Effah Dartey

Lawyer Nkrabea Effah Dartey

Captain retired Nkrabea Effah Dartey, has labeled New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kenndy Agyapong, as an “arrogant” candidate who doesn’t respect party traditions.

According to him, Kennedy Agyapong’s style of politics is reminiscent of former U.S. President Donald Trump, citing what he termed as his financial resources, outspoken nature, and disregard for traditional political norms.



Speaking in an interview on Neat FM on September 1, 2023, he asserted that considering Kennedy’s qualities, he is seen as a formidable contender who could challenge the current Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the upcoming NPP delegates elections.



“I predicted Bawumia to win, followed by Alan Kyerematen, Kennedy Agyapong, and Dr. Afriyie Akoto. However, the manner in which Kennedy defeated Alan Kyerematen surprised me.



"To be honest, I was shocked, but after doing some analysis, I realized Kennedy Agyapong is the one to watch since he tried to act like the Donald Trump of Ghana.”



He added “Kennedy Agyapong represents the Donald Trump kind of politics; if Dr. Bawumia doesn't take care of him, Kennedy Agyapong will worry him. Unfortunately, it appears that Alan Kyermaten because he has contested for the past 20 years, it appears his time is up…



He added about Agyapong; "because he has money, he is arrogant, he doesn’t respect tradition, and he talks his mind but most people are like that, in public we pretend that we are gentle, in public we pretend that we are diplomatic but under the table, we are womanizers and all kind of things …

"Kennedy Agyapong will likely win the favor of most young males since they see a bright future in him, that is why I am saying that Kennedy Agyapong will give a good run for Bawumia’s money.”



Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot along with nine other contenders including former trade minister Alan Kyerematen and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who are seen as his main challengers.



The NPP will slash the 10 candidates, who passed the vetting stage, down to five in a preliminary vote (set for August) before the main contest is held in November 2023 to elect a successor to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.







