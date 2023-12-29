NPP primaries: Ashanti MPs who supported Wontumi to retain their seats – Report

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi

According to a research report from the Centre of Political Watchers (CPW), all the Members of Parliament in the Ashanti Region who supported the Ashanti Regional Chairmen, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi’s reelection as Ashanti Regional Chairman are likely to be retained as MPs for their respective constituencies.

From the research, five of them are already going unopposed in the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party in the region. They are John Kumah, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Dr. Ayew Afriyie, Alex Blankson and Dr. Isaac Opoku.



The research reveals that, these MPs are going unopposed with no influence whatsoever from the Regional Chairman. But it is rather their people who saw it wise and right to honour and reward them for their good works as MPs who have performed so well in their respective constituencies and at parliament, and also for having the general interest of the region at heart.

The research, based on the engagements with delegates across the region can boldly predict that, the other parliamentarians who supported the reelection bid of Chairman Wontumi would also be duly rewarded in the upcoming primaries for excelling at both their respective constituencies and in parliament, as well as championing the interest of the region.



The research concluded on the following parliamentarians, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko (Kwadaso), Akwasi Konadu (Manhyia North), Adelaide Ntim (Nsuta Kwamang Beposo), Mavis Nkansah Boadu (Afigya Sekyere East), Kofi Amankwah Manu (Atwima Kwanwoma), Kwaku Kwarteng (Obuase West), Akwasi Boateng Darko (Bosome Freho), Yaw Addo Frimpong (Manso Adubia), Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong (Mampong) and Dr. Patrick Boakye Yiadom (Obuasi East).