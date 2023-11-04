NPP primaries: Bawumia is the worst Vice President ever – Nana Oye

Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, former Gender Minister

Former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, has criticized all four candidates for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer contest as weak contenders.

She expressed her opinion, stating that the candidates have failed to generate substantial discussion and lack the strength needed for the party.



Nana Oye Bampoe Addo highlighted the NPP’s internal divisions, asserting that they have put forward feeble candidates who will only squander resources.



In contrast, she believes that the National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by John Mahama, offers a more appealing alternative for Ghanaian voters to escape their hardships.



When asked about Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s potential to aid the NPP, she harshly criticized him, labeling him the “worst vice president ever” and doubting his ability to perform any better.

“He was the worst vice president ever, and I do not trust him to do a better job” she said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen monitored by mynewsgh.com.



What was once considered a predictable event has now evolved into a highly anticipated showdown as four candidates gear up for the NPP’s presidential primary.



Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, initially a strong contender, now faces a significant challenge as he competes against Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central; Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Food and Agriculture Minister; and Francis Addai-Nimoh, former MP for Mampong in the Ashanti Region.