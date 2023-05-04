NPP primaries: Ben Ephson is an ‘obey the wind’ pollster – Buaben Asamoa

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, member of Alan Kyerematen campaign

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, a member of the Alan Kyerematen campaign has dismissed a recent poll that said his principal could place third in the keenly-awaited New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries.

The said poll, by veteran journalist Ben Ephson, show that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia will win the race with Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong coming in second ahead of Alan, a former trade minister.



Buaben during an interview on the May 2 edition of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana programme laughed when he was asked about the poll.



He dismissed the pollster, who is also publisher of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper stating the Ephson’s methodology was informal labeling it ‘Obey The Wind.’



Below is an exchange between YB and host Paul Adom-Otchere



When he was asked about the poll outcome of Ben Ephson, his first reaction was to giggle repeatedly before asking: “Who did you say?”

Adom-Otchere: Ben Ephson has predicted that Kennedy Agyapong could beat Alan Kyerematen to third position.



Buaben Asamoa: You know Ben Ephson’s methodology? Obey The Wind



Adom-Otchere: Which wind?



Buaben Asamoa: He licks his finger and whichever way it dries is where it is going.



Adom-Otchere: I don’t understand

Buaben Asamoa: Ben Ephson? I look you in the face and tell you you will be president, no methodology.



Adom-Otchere: You mean his methods are not verifiable?



Buaben Asamoa: I mean, you can’t trust what Ben Ephson says… let’s see what happens, but I can’t depend on Ben Ephson’s predictions.







