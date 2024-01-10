NPP primaries: Chairman Kangbere accused of doing the bidding of Ambrose Dery

Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery

Source: Ilyaas Al-Hasan

The Wa Central assistant secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Adams Mahamood has accused the regional chairman of the party, Saanbaye Basilide Kangbere of doing the bidding of the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery which has led to the disqualification of an MP aspirant, Alois Mohl.

He noted that Dr. Saanbaye Basilide Kangbere, the regional chair, is always noted for taking sides and having favorites in every contest in every constituency, calling on him to take a retrospection of his steps to avoid breaking the ranks of the party.



According to him, unlike when the former Chair was steering the affairs of the party, the party in the region has lost its past glory ever since the current chair assumed the reigns of leadership.



The NPP scribe was reacting to the infamous disqualification of Alois Mohl, a contestant of the party's parliamentary primaries in the Nandom Constituency of the Upper West Region by the vetting committee on Radio MAK's Saturday's late afternoon socio-political show known as, Wrap-up, on Saturday, January 6, 2024.



"Dr. Daniel Tanko, the Regional Secretary, I know how he speaks. Listening to his interview on the matter, he wasn't himself. He is not someone you can be pushing around as he knows his left from his right. He knows what he is about. But on this matter, he was different. I suspect his actions were influenced by some unseen hands somewhere".



"You know the Regional Chairman always has a preference during elections in every constituency. He always has a favorite in every election. He told you journalists some time ago that he wouldn't back any government appointee during the Primaries but he is supporting Hon. Ambrose who is a government appointee too but he's against Hon. Chinniah, another government appointee. Is this not hypocrisy?", Adams Mahamood, said.

He furthered that the action of the committee was in contravention of the party's constitution since constituency executives do not have the locus to sack a party member for forfeiting membership.



He indicated that when the likes of Buabeng Asamoah and his cohorts were deemed to have forfeited their membership in the party, the decision was taken at the national level, and not by any constituency, with clear evidence and proof of them campaigning for a different political party aside the NPP.



He faulted the Nandom Member of Parliament who is also the Interior Minister - for watching on whilst the machinations were orchestrated to prevent his only contender, Alois Mohl, from contesting him.



According to him, when a contender of Dominic Nitiwul, the Defence Minister who also came face-to-face with the reality of a similar case of disqualification, it was the Defence Minister who exhibited a great deal of maturity and experience by pleading with the National Appeals Committee to allow him to contest him.



He therefore wondered why Ambrose Dery could not emulate such a good example by Dominic Nitiwul who showed how a true democrat and patriot he was on that occasion.

He furthered that with the caliber of Ambrose Dery as the most revered politician within the party in the region who many see as a role model, he lamented he was saddened such an unfortunate occurrence could happen in his constituency under his watch while he took no action about it.



"The Boss, you are someone the whole party in the region rever so much. So even if they had something against him, why couldn't you intervene and allow him to contest? Just look at the case of Hon. Dominic Nitiwul, who's been in Parliament for a longer time than all our party MPs".



"When the vetting committee in his constituency wanted to disqualify his contender for leaving out a section of the forms that wasn't filled which the contestant admitted to be true, but what did Nitiwul do who even isn't that aged? He appealed to the National Appeals Committee to please allow him to be part of the process to contest him. He used his maturity and experience. That's a democrat! A true democrat and patriot! So why couldn't Ambrose intervene in that manner? After all, there's no way someone can defeat you in the party's primaries in that constituency so why, why?"



"I won't be wrong to say Mr. Ambrose Dery is the biggest politician here (in the region) and he is one person everybody respects. So for that mishap of the vetting to happen in his backyard is very unfortunate. I'm really saddened about the situation. And what's worrying is that there is no way anyone can defeat you Hon. Ambrose in Parliamentary elections in Nandom since you're known for bringing development and growth amongst your constituents. So why implore some means to disqualify the man," he bemoaned.



Adams Mahamood who is also the Wa Municipal Director of Youth Employment Agency (YEA) advised against tendencies likely to affect the fortunes of the party in the 2024 elections.

The vocal, eloquent politician known for his blunt commentary did not mince words by issuing a caution saying the party would not look on aloof to allow some elements within the NPP to let the party retrogress in its gains in the region.



Touching on the Regional Secretary of the party, Adams Mahamood also stated:



"And anybody who listened to the party's Regional Secretary, Dr. Daniel Tanko will know he was not himself in trying to justify the disqualification of Mr. Alois Mohl. He wasn't himself at all. He was struggling because he is not someone who doesn't know his left from his right. He is one who hates unfairness and cannot be pushed around. But clearly, he wasn't the way we know him as a just person regarding that matter."