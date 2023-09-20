NPP primaries: I don’t see how anybody can beat Bawumia, he’ll get 90% of votes in many regions – Agric minister

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Agyapong

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Agyapong, has said that there is no way Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is going to lose the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries slated for Saturday, November 4, 2024.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based GHOne TV on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, Bryan Agyapong said that data he is privy to shows that the vice president would get more than 90% of the votes of the delegates of the party in most of the regions.



He added that he is certain that all the remaining contenders in the presidential primaries would not get more than 2% of the votes in his [Bryan Acheampong] home region; the Eastern Region.



“… if you look at the route to victory for all the other candidates (it is impossible). I am a politician I've been looking at the permutations… if you're going into an election, the reason that you are going is you have a 50, 50 chance. But if you have a 2% chance, what are you doing?



“I don't see any route to victory for any of my respected senior aspirants in the game. I don’t see the route; I've looked at the Eastern Region permutation, Dr Bawumia will get over 97% of the Eastern Region votes – that is a given," he noted.



He added, “If you look at other regions that I have been privy to the surveys, he will get the high 90s, high 93s, high 94s, high 95s. There is really no path to victory for any of the candidates”.

The minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Abetifi, added that what he is worried about is the kind of language being used by some of the contenders in the flagbearership race and their supporters which he fears might divide the party.



