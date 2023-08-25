NPP primaries: I’ll be surprised if Alan beats Ken Agyapong on November 4 – Ben Ephson

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen

As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) prepares for its presidential primary, political analyst and pollster, Ben Ephson has shared his perspective on the upcoming contest, suggesting that it would be unexpected if Alan Kyerematen outperforms Kennedy Agyapong on November 4.

The NPP's presidential primary is set to feature prominent candidates including Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.



Ephson highlights the intriguing dynamics between these candidates and emphasizes that the final showdown on November 4 will be a defining moment.



Ephson acknowledges that while some consider Bawumia and Kyerematen as the leading contenders, his analysis indicates that Ken Agyapong's performance could overshadow Alan Kyerematen's during the crucial primary.



Citing a research study he conducted on the party's primary dynamics, Ephson points out that Agyapong's recognition among current party members is stronger due to his active engagement as the Assin Central Member of Parliament. In contrast, Kyerematen's failure to secure a parliamentary seat has had an impact on his popularity.



Ephson argues that Kyerematen's appeal could have been heightened had he become a Member of Parliament, which would have brought him closer to constituents and enhanced his visibility.

Moreover, Ephson notes that Kyerematen's fame among delegates who participated in the 2007 primaries has waned over time. Many of the current delegates, particularly those under the age of 30, were only teenagers or younger during that period and may not have a strong familiarity with Kyerematen's previous prominence.



Ephson concludes that while Kyerematen might secure a second-place position among super delegates due to his recognition among older party members, it would be a surprise if he were to surpass the popularity of Kennedy Agyapong in the main primary slated for November 4.



“Kennedy Agyapong is known among the current people. When Alan was popular, the delegates who are early 20, early 30s were 15 years so they don’t know him.



"So, his popularity has dwindled. But if Alan places 2nd at the super delegates, it is normal because a lot of the super delegates are old and know him.



"So, at the general election [November 4 primary], I’ll be surprised if Alan beats Ken Agyapong. Alan’s failure to pass through Parliament would affect him. His popularity would have surged if he had gone to Parliament,” he stated on Onua TV.

The NPP is currently in the process of narrowing down its list of 10 presidential aspirants to five through a super delegates conference. Pundits have identified Alan Kyerematen, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and Kennedy Agyapong as the leading candidates, leaving the other seven to compete for the remaining two slots.



Ephson highlights that Joe Ghartey, Francis Adai-Nimoh, and Boakye Agyarko stand out among the remaining seven candidates and could potentially secure victory with dedicated efforts.



GA/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









You can also watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, as we explore the need for organ donations, below:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb



