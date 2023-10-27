NPP primaries: K.T Hammond, Afenyo-Markin have been psychologically intimidated – Ken Agyapong’s campaign

K.T Hammond, Trade and Industry Minister and Afenyo-Markin

Kwame Owusu, the chairman of Kennedy Agyapong's campaign team has stated that they will target incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) who are supporting Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in his presidential bid.

According to him, they would work to ensure such MPs lose their seats if Agyapong emerges victorious in the November 4 primary.



Speaking in an interview on Citi News, Owusu expressed surprise at the reluctance of close associates of Kennedy Agyapong, including K.T. Hammond Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, and Alexander Afenyo-Markin MP for Effutu Constituncy, to publicly endorse Agyapong's candidacy.



"Honorable K.T. Hammond is the best friend of Kennedy Agyapong, Minister of Trade, he has not been able to endorse him. Afenyo-Markin is the best friend of Kennedy Agyapong, he has not been able to endorse him.



“It is because they are psychologically intimidated and we know because of that and to protect their jobs they are going to go to the other side. When we get the chance to win, most of these MPs will be cleaned up. We will campaign against them,” citinewsroom.com quoted him to have said in the interview.



Kennedy will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Dr Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



TWI NEWS

The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.



AM/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



