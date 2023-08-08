NPP primaries: Kennedy Agyapong is the candidate I fear the most – Hassan Ayariga

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Founder of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga has touted the electoral chances of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, stating that he will make the party’s final five candidates list ahead of the main primaries.

According to Hassan Ayariga, Kennedy Agyapong remains the most “dangerous” candidate amongst 10 individuals approved for the contest but will have to surmount the challenge of making the final selection at the party’s special delegate’s congress.



Speaking in an interview with Kofi Adomah Nwanwani of Kofi TV, Mr Ayariga said Kennedy Agyapong will likely succeed in the contest ahead of the main contenders; Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.



“Kennedy Agyapong is not going to be an easy candidate to defeat by all standards… Because he relates to the grassroot in a jovial manner, in a simple manner, in an ordinary way; easily accessible and then he is one person who can swing between the two groups in the NPP and bring them together.



“You see, we have Kufuor’s side of the NPP and we have the Nana Addo side of the NPP battling for their leadership. Now when you look at Kennedy Agyapong, he is an ordinary person who can bring all those groups and they can find it easy accessing him and coming together. He can unite the party, the NPP,” he said.



He noted that challenges with Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen while emphasising the competitive advantage held by the Assin Central Member of Parliament over the two.



"The problem of Alan and Dr. Bawumia is that Dr. Bawumia’s problem is that he is a member of the ruling party (government) that have actually not performed so well. Yes, and he is the [chairman] of the economic management team so for him, defeating him in an election is a very strategic way in 2024 election. Because he cannot come and say he was not part of the mess. He cannot say I was not part of the success. Whether success or mess of this government, he is part of it so he is ruled out.

"Alan Kyerematen too same, because he is a minister of state and all that. But talk about Kennedy Agyapong, what position has he held in the party of NPP ever? He is an ordinary MP, he has never held any ministerial position, maybe committee, a committee in parliament. He has never been a deputy minister; he has never been a CEO. He is just a businessman and his MP,” he noted.



The NPP will hold a special delegates congress on August 26, 2023, to select five final candidates for its presidential primaries scheduled for November 4, 2023.







