NPP primaries: MPs, ministers supporting other candidates for their selfish interests – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, Vice President Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen are contenders for the NPP race

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has stated that several members of the current government and officials of the party leading the campaign of his competitors are doing so for their selfish interests.

According to the Assin Central Member of Parliament, such officials including ministers and colleague MPs are pushing the campaign of his competitors at the expense of the party’s delegates who have been left with nothing to show for their support rendered to the NPP over the years.



“These same people are coming to you asking that you vote for them. The MPs and ministers leading that and telling you whom to vote for are only seeking their self-interest. They behave and act as if they are the only ones created by God to enjoy. So they are coming to tell you whom to vote for amidst coercion but I am telling you bluntly that it should not today that you are going to allow someone to coerce you to vote for someone. They saw you suffer and it will not be today that they are going to tell you whom to vote for,” the MP told some delegates in a video shared by Oman Media.



Touting himself above his competitors, the businessman called on the delegates to question the record of his contenders when it comes to job creation.



According to him, he has employed over seven thousand workers while the same cannot be said about his contenders.



“… someone who can create businesses for everyone to get employment. For all those coming to compete, I urge you to inquire from them that you want to be president but how many jobs have you created thus far to employ our children?

“At least I have 7,158 people I have employed as workers. All the candidates coming, ask who amongst them has employed at least 300 workers,” he stated.



He emphasised that he shares the struggles of the delegates being a businessman and therefore urged them to consider him above his competitors.



“ If you know the thinking people do, like this Christmas period having to pay my workers and the attached bonus. There is hardship in the country and money is hard to come by but I had to pay bonuses because the hardship is being felt in their homes and you can’t decide not to pay bonuses. I did not receive pay, I had to sacrifice my salary to make sure that my workers are happy.



“So I do know how you are suffering. My mother sitting here is old and does not have the strength to work but if her son is employed she can say that she didn’t join NPP in vain. But sitting there now nothing shows her party is in power because when her son is seeking for police, immigration, fire service or prisons service recruitment he won’t get,” he added.



The NPP will later this year elect a flagbearer in the hopes of securing a victory in the 2024 presidential election.

Ahead of the election, the likes of Kennedy Agyapong who is currently the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, the outgoing Minister for Trade and Industry Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have emerged as the frontrunners.



So far, his main contenders have received endorsements from officials within the government and the party.







