NPP primaries: My contender no match for me – Asenso Boakye brags

Member of Parliament for the Bantama Constituency, Francis Asenso-Boakye

The Member of Parliament for the Bantama Constituency in the Ashanti region, Mr Asenso Boakye, has raised concerns about the eligibility of his contender, Lawyer Ralph Opoku Agyepong, in the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Lawyer Ralph Opoku Agyepong has obtained the nomination form to challenge Mr Asenso Boakye in the party's primaries.



Mr Asenso Boakye asserts that his contender does not meet the party's constitutional requirements for candidacy.



According to Mr Asenso Boakye, the party's Constitution stipulates that a person must have nurtured the party for a minimum of two years to qualify for participation in parliamentary primaries.



He contends that his contender has not been actively involved in the party for more than three months, rendering him ineligible.

Despite this, Mr Asenso Boakye has expressed his decision not to pursue the disqualification of his contender.



He confidently stated that he considers his contender to be no match for him, emphasizing that he is confident of victory in any imminent election.



Addressing the media after he submitted his nomination form for the second time to contest the seat, Mr. Asenso Boakye reiterated his commitment to serving the constituency and highlighted his confidence in securing another term.