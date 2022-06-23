NPP primaries: Nigel Gaisie shares revelation of plot to unseat Dokua with state security

Founder and Leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie

NPP prepares for constituency primaries

Philip Addison and Sammy Awuku to battle Dokua



Nigel Gaisie warns MP to prepare for stiff competition



The leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel International, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has cast a bleak shadow on the chances of the Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Nana Dokua Asiamah Adjei retaining her seat.



Ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s election of parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections, the Akuapem North Constituency which is a stronghold of the party has been tipped as a hotspot.



Sharing a revelation received on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in a Facebook post, Prophet Nigel Gaisie said there is a plot to machinate against the re-election of the incumbent MP using state security.

“Who is the M.P For Akuapem North or Something ‘Not Too Good News. The Lord took me there around in the Spirit around 8:25 this morning! I saw a lot of men and women in uniform, tensed atmosphere, wicked and unfair machinations against the person....*NO RETURN TO PARLIAMENT. I saw a guy who likes folding his long sleeves taking Over***....END. There will be a lot of SECURITY ACTIVITIES IN THE NEXT ELECTIONS.....I got scared in my vision, what I saw but let’s keep praying for our motherland,” the prophet shared.



Nana Ama Dokua’s quest for re-election as NPP candidate for Akuapem North is set for stiff competition.



Lead counsel for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the 2012 election petition hearing, lawyer Philip Addison is eyeing the seat.



The Chief Executive Officer of the National Lottery Authority, Sammi Awuku is also gearing up for the contest.



There were allegations of intimidation and use of security against Sammy Awuku made by supporters of Dokua during the election of polling station and constituency executives of the NPP in Akuapem North.