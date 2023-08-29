NPP primaries: The man who said Rawlings isn’t fit to rule got zero – Dafeamekpor ‘mocks’ Dr Apraku

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor (left) and Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku

The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has taken a swipe at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, after he got zero (0) votes in the party’s Special Delegate Conference.

In a tweet shared on Monday, August 28, 2023, Dafeamekpor said that Dr Apraku once told the late former President, Jerry John Rawlings, that he was not fit to lead Ghana but he (Dr Apraku) couldn’t prove his leadership qualities to one delegate of the party.



The MP said that he is shocked by the fact that Dr Apraku did not even get one vote from the 961 delegates who voted in the Super Delegate Congress.



“I’m so shocked that Hon. Dr. Konadu Apraku got zero.



“These were the people who told the great JJ Rawlings that he wasn’t fit to rule Ghana,” part of the tweet he shared, reads.





Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as the leading contender of the New Patriotic Party Super Delegates Conference.Per the results, Dr Bawumia garnered 629 votes representing 68.15 percent of the total votes cast. The results are based on figures collated by 17 out of 17 voting centres across the country.Behind him is Assin Central lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong who polled 132 votes representing 14.30 percent while Alan Kyerematen polled 95 votes representing 10.29 percent in the elections which took place on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto secured the fourth spot for the party’s presidential primaries with 36 votes representing 3.90%.



Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh tied in the 5th position with 9 votes each representing 0.98%.



Other candidates who contested in the elections were Joe Ghartey with 4 votes, Kwadwo Poku with 3 votes, Kwabena Agyepong with 5 votes and Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku failed to secure a single vote.



The Super Delegates Conference is aimed at reducing the pool of contenders vying for the party's presidential candidacy in the upcoming 2024 general election.



Ten candidates from the NPP participated in the race, with the objective of selecting five candidates who will proceed to another round of voting in November this year

The final round will determine the substantive candidate of the NPP for the presidential election ahead of the 2024 general elections.



