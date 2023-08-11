NPP primaries: The quest to turn Awutu Senya West blue has begun – Eugene Arhin

Eugene Arhin would face off with Gizella Tetteh Agbotui in 2024 if he wins the primaries

Director of Communications at the Presidency Eugene Arhin has pledged to win back the Awutu Senya West parliamentary seat for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Arhin, who has embarked on numerous developmental projects in the Constituency upon the assumption of power of the NPP in 2017, made the remark after successfully filing his nomination forms to contest in the parliamentary primaries of the NPP.



“On 9th August 2023, I successfully filed my nomination forms to contest the NPP Parliamentary Primaries in the Awutu Senya West Constituency.



I was overwhelmed by the show of support for my candidature by the rank and file of the Party in the constituency, which can only spur me on to victory in the primaries and, God willing, in the parliamentary election on 7th December 2024. The quest to turn Awutu Senya West BLUE has commenced,” he said in a statement after the filing process.

The NPP’s George Andah won the seat in 2016, snatching it from Hannah Tetteh of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). But Gizella Tetteh Agbotui denied George Andah a second term by winning it in the 2020 General Elections.



Eugene Arhin would face off with Gizella Tetteh Agbotui in 2024 if he wins the parliamentary primaries of the NPP. He enjoys massive support from the rank and file of the party in the Constituency and at the regional level.