NPP primaries: Top 5 aspirants must not be complacent – Analyst

NPP flag

A political analyst, Boakye Yiadom, has urged the candidates on the ballot for November 4, 2023, not to become complacent ahead of the election.

He stated that the superdelegates conference was not an election, but rather a procedure to pick five of the 10 candidates for the main race.



He added that individuals who made the list must put in a lot of effort if they want to win the battle and be elected as the presidential candidate.



“I did not recognise the superdelegates conference as an election.” It was a simple five-out-of-ten selecting method. They’ve gotten four out of the five, and they’re about to get the fifth and add it to the list. If you made the list, consider yourself a winner.



Those who made the list did exceptionally well. What is critical now is that those who made the list go back to the delegates and explain why they deserve to be elected as the presidential candidate. The contest will take place on November 4 and over 200,000 delegates will vote.”

In response to the Boakye Agyarko-Addai Nimo tie, he stated that the two have indicated an interest in the run-off and that the party should accept that.



He claimed that not every politician has the character of Alan Kyerematen, who gave up his political career and conceded to then-candidate Akufo-Addo when the two failed to secure the 50+ 1 vote when they ran against one other a few years ago.



“Not every human being is willing to make such a sacrifice.” They might have both given up the race and said that the four may go ahead and compete, or one of them could have given up. However, both have shown an interest in the run-off.”