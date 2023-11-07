NPP primaries: Watch Ken Agyapong’s reaction after EC official mistakenly mentioned that Bawumia got 91.7%

The unveiling of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), to the eyes of many Ghanaians, was filled with moments of joy, happiness, and smiles.

Visuals many have seen showed moments where the contenders in the NPP presidential primaries, including the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, graciously accepted defeat and joyfully raised the hands of Dr Bawumia as the winner of the primaries and the new presidential candidate of the party.



But was it all that rosy at the coronation of Dr Bawumia as the flagbearer of the NPP?



Viral videos sighted by GhanaWeb showed moments of frowned faces, teeth clenching and finger biting on the stage when the unveiling was done.



Ken Agyapong appeared not to be happy about something as he was sitting on the stage close to Vice President Dr Bawumia.



The Assin Central legislator could not even master a smile as an official of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) mistakenly mentioned that Dr Bawumia won the primaries with 91.7% which led to almost all the people on the stage including his wife, laughing.



Ken could be seen with a serious face. He was even at some point biting his fingers as the EC official was busily correcting his blander.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was elected flagbearer of the NPP on Saturday in an election that saw close to 200,000 delegates vote to choose between four candidates.



The vice president polled 61.47% of the total votes, beating Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto to become the NPP’s presidential candidate for the 2024 polls.



