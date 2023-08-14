NPP primaries: We’re all capable but I’m the only candidate who can win – Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen, NPP flagbearer hopeful

Former trade and industry minister Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten has stated that he is the only candidate in the presidential primary who has what it takes to keep the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in power.

The aspirant believes that all of the contenders are qualified for the president.



They do not, however, stand a chance of becoming the Elephant family’s presidential candidate in 2024.



He was speaking to delegates in the Offinso South and North constituencies as part of his campaign tour.



“All of the candidates are capable, but you will need someone who can actually win the 2024 presidential election.” I am the only one who can bring us power.

As delegates, you must select someone who is not just capable but also capable of winning the presidential election. The bulk of NPP supporters have an option, and that choice is Alan. When you come to our marketplaces and walk anyplace, our traders and market women want Alan as the NPP candidate.”



He emphasised the importance of the party respecting Ghanaians’ desire to elect him as a candidate.



“Our traders, commercial drivers, and others are requesting that the NPP elect Alan as a candidate so that they can vote for him as the next president.” We cannot let Ghanaians down.”