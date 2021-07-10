NPP protects public purse better than NDC - Akufo-Addo insists

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has inisisted his government under the New Patriotic Party is a better manager of the public purse.

He believes the administration having used US$289 million to construct some three interchanges in a span of five years, further demonstrates their capability to manage resources adequately.



Speaking at the commissioning of the Pokuase Interchange on Friday July 9 2021, the president took a swipe at the opposition National Democratic Congress for using some US$260 million to construct just one interchange at the Nkrumah Circle under the John Mahama administration.



"It is important to put on record, that the original contract design was for a three-tier interchange. However, through efficient management by my government, the interchange was modified to a four-tier structure within the same contract sum," the president said.



"Indeed, US$289 million United States dollars has been used by the Akufo-Addo government to construct three interchanges. That is the Pokuase, Obetsebi Lamptey and Tamale, as opposed to 260 million United States dollars being used by the Mahama government to construct just the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange. These are further examples of the fact that we in the New Patriotic Party are good protectors of the public purse," President Akufo-Addo added.



The Pokuase Interchange, the president said, is "first of its kind in Ghana, the first in West Africa and the second of its kind in Africa."

The four-tier Awoshie-Pokuase Interchange and Local Roads Project which is located in the Ga North Municipality of the Greater Accra Region is expected to address challenges of traffic congestion and improve travel time.











