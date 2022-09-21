NPP pushed us to sack Victoria Hamah – Joshua Akamba

Victoria Hamah, former Deputy Communications Minister

National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Hamidu Akamba, has bemoaned the treatment of Victoria Hamah after she was heard on a leaked tape wanting to make a million dollars while in office under former President John Dramani Mahama’s administration in 2013.

It could be remembered that Victoria Hamah who then was a Deputy Communications Minister was caught on tape indicating that she is in government to enrich herself.



She said she needed to earn One Million Dollars as a young appointee; a tape that earned her a sack from public office.



Almost a decade after the said incident, Mr. Akamba believes, Madam Victoria Hamah was given a raw deal when she was kicked out of office over mere desire to make money and not actual corruption.



Speaking on Ultimate FM in Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the NDC organizer noted that hindsight, things ought to have been handled differently.



‘‘I think she was not given a fair treatment; I know Vicky as an honest woman, everybody aspires to make some money, she didn’t say I have made or there was no evidence that I have stolen, yet again we listened to the NPP and took that action’’

‘‘It was the NPP that pushed this action, directed our action, today I can tell you that Vicky cannot be a corrupt person, I know her’’



‘‘She is still an active member, I think she event contested Kintampo North or west or so’’



Brief facts of the story



In 2013, Victoria Hamah, Deputy Communication Minister was sacked over a secret recording. In the recording, she was heard saying that she will never leave politics until she makes one million United States dollars.



“If you have money then you can control people,” she seems to say on the tape which was widely circulated then.



Ms. Hamah was seen as too young and inexperienced to serve in government then.



She said there was a lot of pressure on her to steal public money because people thought that, as a minister, she was rich.



Ms Hamah first came to the public attention after stumbling several times while making a speech and then saying she had been given the wrong text.