NPP race: Bawumia, Alan and Ken will be among the top five – Analyst

Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen

Political analyst William Owusu Ansah predicts that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen, and Kwabena Agyei Agyapong will be among the five out of ten flag bearer candidates to emerge from the NPP’s special delegates convention.

He mentioned the fifth guy to qualify from the super delegates conference would be difficult.



“Believe me, Dr. Bawumia will qualify for the superdelegates election.” Alan will also qualify. Kennedy Agyapong and Ing. Kwabena Agyepong will both qualify.”



When questioned if Boakye Agyarko would be unable to qualify, he stated that he is throwing tantrums, which could jeopardise his prospects.



Meanwhile, he has requested the party’s leadership to organise a free, fair, and transparent process.



He said that the NPP must take the presidential primary seriously.

They should be considered. The polls should be free and fair. There should be no favouritism or machinations.



He stated that the party must ensure this for those who will win to mobilise those who will lose.



Speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Frontline, he indicated that President Akufo-Addo would prefer Vice President Dr. Bawumia to succeed him.



“The President has an impact on the election.” He would like Dr. Bawumia to tell him his story. That’s what I’ve heard. I’ve gotten word from the top that the President wants Bawumia to succeed him.”