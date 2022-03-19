7
NPP race: Bawumia is an 'obvious choice' for me; Alan or Akoto should be his running mate – Agorhom

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Divine Otoo Agorhom, has said left to him alone, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia should become the next flag bearer of the party ahead of the 2024 polls and be partnered by any of the other frontrunners in the race such as Trades Minister Alan Kyerematen or Agric Minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto as running mate.

He said the party can make an arrangement to that effect if the leadership so wishes but was quick to add that since the NPP is a democratic party, it will go to Congress to elect a flag bearer among the lot.

Mr Agorhom told Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Accra100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom in an interview on Friday, 18 March 2024 that: “We have an obvious” choice as flag bearer but pointed out: “As a party, we practice competitive elections and no one person can be made an heir to the exiting president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, so, we will go to Congress for the highest decision-making body of the party to take a decision on who leads the party for the next elections”.

He argued that historically, no one has been Vice-President twice to two different presidents and, so, it was obvious for a Vice-President to accede to the presidency.

