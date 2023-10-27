NPP race: Bawumia’s campaign has no message – Political scientist

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President

A political science lecturer at the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region has expressed concerns regarding the absence of a clear message in Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia's campaign for the presidential primary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the subsequent 2024 general elections.

Dr Jonathan Asante Otchere voiced his worries in the lead-up to the NPP's presidential primary scheduled for November 4, 2023, as well as amid allegations of inducement of delegates involving the Vice President. He made these remarks during an interview on Accra 100.5 FM's evening news on Wednesday.



Dr Otchere remarked, "If you ask me, I have nothing to say about the Vice President's campaign in terms of message."



He emphasised that the campaign has been lacking a clear message all along, and he couldn't identify any specific message that the Vice President is using to drive his campaign to lead the party in the 2024 elections.



He further pointed out that the Vice President's campaign appeared to be primarily centered on garnering support from individuals within the government, and this seemed to be the primary focus.

In contrast, he commended the campaign team of Mr Kennedy Agyepong for its efforts to address issues related to the welfare of delegates, which he believed was a more substantial and relatable message.



Dr Otchere also raised concerns about potential defections from the party if the bias for the Vice President continued in the lead-up to the presidential primary.



He suggested that such favouritism could lead to more party members breaking away.



In summary, Dr Jonathan Asante Otchere expressed reservations about the lack of a clear and substantive message in Vice President Bawumia's campaign for the NPP presidential primary and the 2024 general elections.